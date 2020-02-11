|
|
Susan J. Neel (Sue)
Beloved youth and Christian education director, was welcomed into the loving arms of Jesus on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at age 68 in hospice care after her battle with cancer.
Sue is survived by her mother, Mary Lou Shackle; her husband, David Neel; her children, Jason Neel (Libby), Kevin Neel (Jenny), and Beth Jones (Cameron); her grandchildren, Emily Neel, Lauren Neel, Jordan Neel, Michael Neel, Mackenzie Neel, Hudson Jones, and Levi Jones; her siblings, Sherry Lemke (Randy), David Shackle, Ric Shackle (Shari), Linda Carman (Steve), Katie Watson (James), and Jim Shackle (Andie), as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She is preceded in death by her father, H. Gene Shackle; sister, Mary K Headley; mother-in-law, Phyllis Neel; and father-in-law, Harold Neel. Sue was born on May 19, 1951 to Mary Lou and Gene Shackle. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1969 and in 1973 from Kent State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Education. She married the love of her life, Dave, on Dec. 23, 1972. Sue was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, and grandmother; she loved her children and grandchildren fiercely, supporting them in their many activities and endeavors. She also served her community for more than 20 years through her various leadership roles in the church. Sue was a devoted follower of Christ, whose freedom in eternity is available to all who choose Jesus through the power of Christ's work on the cross. Her greatest desire was for others to know and love Jesus.
A funeral service is scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Thursday, February 13th at Parkside Green Church, 4520 S. Arlington Rd., Uniontown 44685. Pastor Scott Praxl will officiate. Calling hours will take place at Reed Funeral Home, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW, North Canton 44720 on February 12th, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Flowers and condolences may be offered at Reed Funeral Home donations to Refuge of Hope Ministries of Canton. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Feb. 11, 2020