Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Parkside Green Church
4520 S. Arlington Rd.
Uniontown, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Neel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan J. Neel

Send Flowers
Susan J. Neel Obituary
Susan J. Neel (Sue)

A funeral service is scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Thursday, February 13th at Parkside Green Church, 4520 S. Arlington Rd., Uniontown 44685. Pastor Scott Praxl will officiate. Calling hours will take place at Reed Funeral Home, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW, North Canton 44720 on February 12th, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Flowers and condolences may be offered at Reed Funeral Home donations to Refuge of Hope Ministries of Canton. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.

Reed Funeral Home

North Canton Chapel

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -