GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4900
SUSAN SHIRLEY
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
3:00 PM
SUSAN J. SHIRLEY


1952 - 2019
SUSAN J. SHIRLEY Obituary
Susan J. Shirley

Funeral services will be Thursday at 3:00 pm in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Chaplain Charles Cooper officiating. Burial will be in Robertsville Cemetery.

Calling hours will be two hours prior to services from 1-3 pm at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at:

www.gotschallfuneralhome.com

Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, 330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on Dec. 17, 2019
