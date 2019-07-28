Home

Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
Susan Jean Carney-Beeler


1955 - 2019
Susan Jean Carney-Beeler Obituary
Susan Jean Carney-Beeler

64, of Canal Fulton, passed away Monday July 22, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center, Canton Ohio. Susan was born January 15, 1955, in Akron, Ohio, to Charles Thomas Carney II and Marie (Bissett) Carney. She is survived by husband, Stanley Michael Beeler (married 40 years); son, Matthew Charles Beeler and spouse, Stephanie Haren Beeler; two grandchildren, Sydney Marie and Alexandra Ruth; son, Ryan Christopher Beeler; and sister, Kathleen (Carney) Lapchynski.

Susan graduated from the University of Akron and completed a nursing degree from the Idabelle Firestone School of Nursing. Susan will be fondly remembered for a lifetime of service to others, particularly in animal welfare and as a Registered Nurse working primarily in geriatric/elderly care. She co-founded Hearts and Paws Pet Adoption and Rescue, placing thousands of dogs and cats in new homes, utilizing a network of foster homes locally and across the country, and fostering hundreds of dogs herself. She was actively involved in her community; volunteering countless hours of service to the Catholic Church in Akron and Canal Fulton running a bingo kitchen and serving on numerous boards.

Per her wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held.

Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356

www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on July 28, 2019
