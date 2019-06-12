|
Susan Kay (Maurer) Massolini
70, of Orlando, Fla., passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, June 8, 2019, following an extended illness. Susan was born in Akron, Ohio on Jan. 13, 1949 to her parents Roy and Antoinette (Greco) Maurer. She was a longtime employee at Roadway Express before accomplishing her dream of becoming a flight attendant where she worked for both US Airways and Southwest Airlines from 2002-2014. Susan was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She instilled strong values in her sons' that have served them well. Her passion was time spent with her family, including her loved ones in Sicily. She treasured and embraced every moment and especially loved her role as Nana. She had a heart of gold and touched the lives of everyone she met. Her inner beauty of love, caring, and loyalty was as genuine as her outer beauty.
Susan is survived by her husband, Jim Massolini; her two sons and daughters-in-law, Shawn and Cynthia Simpson of Sumter, S.C., Michael and Melissa Hutzler of North Canton, Ohio; step daughters, Heather Massolini and Sami Lee Finseth; her step mother, Anita Maurer; her three brothers and sisters-in-law, Tom and Peggy Maurer, Ronnie and Rebecca Maurer, Mike and Doreen Maurer; her sister and brother-in-law, Kathy and Jeff Payne; her step brother and sister-in-law, Alan and Jenny Casto; her step sisters and brother-in-law, Patty and Darrell Wilson, Sandy Emerson; her best friend and husband, Peggy and Ed Cutcher; 11 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. The family is extremely grateful for all the condolences and the many caregivers in her final moments of life. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday morning at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville, Ohio. Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. and Friday morning from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on June 12, 2019