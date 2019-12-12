|
Susan L. Brown Feb. 20, 1962-Dec. 10, 2019
Susan has gone to meet her Lord following an extended illness. Her faith in Jesus Christ her Lord was a vital part of her life. She enjoyed arts and crafts and attending many churches. Susan helped many of her friends raise their children by babysitting as well as caring for several elderly people. She enjoyed singing and gardening and was a very kind and generous person to all.
Susan was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Janet (Stone) Brown; cousin Dan Brown and many other friends and family. She is survived by her brother Dale Brown and his wife Jenna (Meisner) Brown from Alliance and her cousin Marilee (Brown) Bearden of Villa Rica, GA.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Union Ave. United Methodist Church, 1843 S. Union Ave. Alliance, OH 44601 on Saturday at 11 a.m. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday at the church. The family invites all in attendance to a luncheon that will be held immediately following the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made, in her name to Portage County Animal Protection League or to the Union Ave. United Methodist Church Youth Group. The Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is handling arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Dec. 12, 2019