Susan L. Brown
A Celebration of Life will be held at Union Ave. United Methodist Church, 1843 S. Union Ave. Alliance, OH 44601 on Saturday at 11 a.m. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday at the church. The family invites all in attendance to a luncheon that will be held immediately following the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made, in her name to Portage County Animal Protection League or to the Union Ave. United Methodist Church Youth Group. The Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is handling arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 13, 2019