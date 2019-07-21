|
|
Susan L. Glennon
Age 60, of Magnolia, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, after a courageous six year battle. She was born October 13, 1958 in Dover, a daughter of Lenora (Giles) Gross, and the late Charles E. "Pete" Gross, Sr., and had been a Magnolia resident most of her life. Susan was a 1977 graduate of Sandy Valley High School. She had a varied working career, including as Security Supervisor at the Higbee Co., as waitress at Crossroads Restaurant, Front End Manager at the La Pizzaria Restaurant in Canton, and working in the outside Lawn and Garden area at Lowe's. She enjoyed going to Topsail Island, dining, camping, and tending to her flowers. Besides her father, she was preceded in death by a sister and brother, Sheryl Nicholson and Charles E. Gross, Jr.
Surviving besides her mother is her husband, Edward F. Glennon, with whom she celebrated their 31st Wedding Anniversary on March 5th.; a daughter and son-in-law, Brittany and Tyler Fether; a brother, Mark (Michelle) Gross; and her beloved dogs, Rusty and Gracie.
According to Susan's wishes, there will be no calling hours or services. The family wishes to thank Community Hospice for the love and care they gave to Susan, and to the family and friends for all the love and support during this difficult time. OUR
SUPER HERO AND HER SMILE WILL BE MISSED.
Condolences may be sent to:
www.gordonfuneralhomes.com
Gordon, 330-456-4766
Published in The Repository on July 21, 2019