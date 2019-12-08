|
Susan L. Stayer
Of Anchorage, Alaska and previously of Colorado, passed away in early November. Susan was born December 12, 1966 and raised in Canton where she was a 1985 graduate of Timken Senior High School.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John E. and Lois R. Stayer; sister, Claire A. Harper of Fountain, Colo. and sister, Lois J. Sullivan of Castle Rock, Colo. Susan is survived by a brother, Edward J. Stayer (Donna) of Canton; sisters, Sharon E. Green of Massillon, Donna M. McIntyre (David) of Canton and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family will be held at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW on Saturday, December 14 starting at 2 p.m. with a memorial service to start at 3:30 p.m.. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . Those wishing to share online condolences may visit
www.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Dec. 8, 2019