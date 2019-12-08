Home

Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
3:30 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
View Map
Susan L. Stayer


1966 - 2019
Susan L. Stayer Obituary
Susan L. Stayer

Of Anchorage, Alaska and previously of Colorado, passed away in early November. Susan was born December 12, 1966 and raised in Canton where she was a 1985 graduate of Timken Senior High School.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John E. and Lois R. Stayer; sister, Claire A. Harper of Fountain, Colo. and sister, Lois J. Sullivan of Castle Rock, Colo. Susan is survived by a brother, Edward J. Stayer (Donna) of Canton; sisters, Sharon E. Green of Massillon, Donna M. McIntyre (David) of Canton and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation with the family will be held at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW on Saturday, December 14 starting at 2 p.m. with a memorial service to start at 3:30 p.m.. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .

www.reedfuneralhome.com

Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Dec. 8, 2019
