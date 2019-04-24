|
Susan Louise Bowman
Friends may call 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Heitger Funeral Home – Jackson Chapel, 5850 Wales Ave NW. Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, at Church of the Lakes with the Pastor Brian George officiating. Memorial donations may be made to Church of the Lakes at 5944 Fulton Dr NW, Canton, OH 44718 or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network in her memory. Condolences to the family may be made at Heitger.com
Heitger Funeral Home
330-830-0148
Published in The Repository on Apr. 24, 2019
