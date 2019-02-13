|
Susan Louise Bruhn 1948-2019
age 70, of Canton and Springfield, Ohio, died Sunday morning, February 10, 2019, in her childhood home, her husband at her side. She was born in Canton on November 16, 1948 to Joseph and Mary (Obrovac) Spear; spent a self-proclaimed glorious childhood in the arms of St. Paul's Parish in Canton's NE end; graduated from Central Catholic and Walsh College; and, went on to a career in teaching at St. Louis in Louisville, the Stark County MRDD program, Carroll Hills School, and Delano, CA. She was hard-working and devoted to her students and their families, providing not only skill but necessities like groceries, clothing, and time.
Susie was a beloved wife to Roland whom she married in San Francisco in 1986; loving sister to Joe (Liz), Mary, and Jane; devoted daughter-in-law to Kurt and Emmi of Kiel, Germany; wonderful sister-in-law to Birgit (Holger) and Angelika (Peter); loving niece to Gertie; and, Aunt and Great Aunt to many nieces and nephews. As a cousin, Susie was fun and faithful, and forever mourned the loss of her favorite, Mark Haren. She was a generous friend and colleague, and knew few strangers.
In the spirit of her Croatian heritage, she was passionate about food, cooking and baking, writing and poetry, and spent endless hours in conversation. She railed against injustice especially for poor and vulnerable immigrants like her grandparents in search of better lives. She was without guile. All knew where she stood before she introduced herself.
In her memory, laugh your head off at "I Love Lucy" or "Seinfeld." Feed many people with food and kindness. Donate to eradicate ovarian cancer.
Love and thanks to Dr. Shruti Trehan, and all the devoted nurses and staff at Aultman Oncology and Infusion Therapy. Thanks, too, to Mary Caputo and her home parish of St. Teresa's in Springfield who offered continued support.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, February 18, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Basilica of St. John the Baptist in Canton, concelebrated by Rev. Fr. John Sheridan, STL, Rector and Rev. Fr. John Keehner. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery, Louisville. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home, North Canton 330452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 13, 2019