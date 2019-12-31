|
|
Susan M. McCallin
age 66, of Jackson Township, passed away in her home on Thursday morning, December 26, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. She was born in Canton to the late William and Irene Sibila, Sue was a graduate of Canton Central Catholic High School, studied Home Economics at Mercyhurst College, and received a degree in Food Service Management from Akron University. Her passion was cooking and baking, carrying on traditional family recipes. She was named a Canton Repository "Cook of The Week" in 1995. Her family and friends were central to her life.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her father-in-law, John P. McCallin Sr. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, John P. McCallin Jr.; son, J.P. (Tracy) McCallin III; grandsons, Ian and Derek; brother, Michael (Nan) Sibila; sister, Joan (Tom) Dubay; nieces, Abica and Jessica; aunt, Lillian Sibila; many Sibila and Green cousins; mother-in-law, Carol McCallin; uncle, Tom (Rebecca) McCallin; and the crew of McCallin Brother and Sister in-laws, nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Saturday January 4, 2020 at Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, 1800 Steese Rd, Uniontown (Green) Ohio 44685. Interment will follow in Sunset Hills Memory Garden. Friends may call from 6 to 8 pm on Friday January 3 in the Karlo-Libby Funeral Home and on Saturday, one hour before services at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to LittlePinkribbonGirl.org, 6541 Avalon St. N.W. Canton, Oh 44708. The family expresses their appreciation to Dr. James Schmotzer, Dr. Shruti Trehan, Dr. Jeffrey Marsh, the entire Aultman Cancer Center Staff, and Aultman Hospice for the care and support they provided to Susan and her family.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 31, 2019