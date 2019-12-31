Home

POWERED BY

Services
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
(330) 494-9644
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Queen of Heaven Catholic Church
1800 Steese Rd
Uniontown, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Queen of Heaven Catholic Church
1800 Steese Rd
Uniontown, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan McCallin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan M. McCallin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan M. McCallin Obituary
Susan M. McCallin

age 66, of Jackson Township, passed away in her home on Thursday morning, December 26, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. She was born in Canton to the late William and Irene Sibila, Sue was a graduate of Canton Central Catholic High School, studied Home Economics at Mercyhurst College, and received a degree in Food Service Management from Akron University. Her passion was cooking and baking, carrying on traditional family recipes. She was named a Canton Repository "Cook of The Week" in 1995. Her family and friends were central to her life.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her father-in-law, John P. McCallin Sr. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, John P. McCallin Jr.; son, J.P. (Tracy) McCallin III; grandsons, Ian and Derek; brother, Michael (Nan) Sibila; sister, Joan (Tom) Dubay; nieces, Abica and Jessica; aunt, Lillian Sibila; many Sibila and Green cousins; mother-in-law, Carol McCallin; uncle, Tom (Rebecca) McCallin; and the crew of McCallin Brother and Sister in-laws, nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Saturday January 4, 2020 at Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, 1800 Steese Rd, Uniontown (Green) Ohio 44685. Interment will follow in Sunset Hills Memory Garden. Friends may call from 6 to 8 pm on Friday January 3 in the Karlo-Libby Funeral Home and on Saturday, one hour before services at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to LittlePinkribbonGirl.org, 6541 Avalon St. N.W. Canton, Oh 44708. The family expresses their appreciation to Dr. James Schmotzer, Dr. Shruti Trehan, Dr. Jeffrey Marsh, the entire Aultman Cancer Center Staff, and Aultman Hospice for the care and support they provided to Susan and her family.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -