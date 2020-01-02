|
Susan M.
McCallin
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Saturday January 4, 2020 at Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, 1800 Steese Rd, Uniontown (Green) Ohio 44685. Interment will follow in Sunset Hills Memory Garden. Friends may call from 6 to 8 pm on Friday January 3 in the Karlo-Libby Funeral Home and on Saturday, one hour before services at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to LittlePinkribbonGirl.org, 6541 Avalon St. N.W. Canton, Oh 44708.
Published in The Repository on Jan. 2, 2020