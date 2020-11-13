1/1
Susan M. Pumphrey
1950 - 2020
{ "" }
Susan M. Pumphrey

age 69, of Massillon, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020. She was born November 21, 1950, daughter of the late William and Evelyn (Slicker) Graham. Susan retired from ResCare where she was a home manager and supervisor. She had previously worked for Applecreek Developmental Center for over 20 years. She was a member of Anchor Baptist Church. She was an avid reader and enjoyed having breakfast with Applecreek employees group.

Susan is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Daniel and Deanna Beadle; daughter and son-in-law, Kelly and Devin Williams; brothers, Michael (Becky) Graham and William (Theresa) Graham; grandchildren, Dylan Beadle, Devin, Deon, Darien and Kyden Williams. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roscoe (Bud) Pumphrey; brother, Thomas Graham and an infant brother.

Please wear masks and practice social distancing at all services. Funeral service will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Heitger Funeral Home - Massillon Chapel with Pastor Mark Jacobs officiating. Calling hours will be held prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. Burial to follow the service in Brookfield Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory - Massillon Chapel 330-833-3248

Published in The Repository on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Calling hours
10:00 AM
Heitger Funeral Services
NOV
16
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Heitger Funeral Services
Funeral services provided by
Heitger Funeral Services
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3248
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Heitger Funeral Services Massillon Chapel
