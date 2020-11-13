Susan M. Pumphrey
age 69, of Massillon, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020. She was born November 21, 1950, daughter of the late William and Evelyn (Slicker) Graham. Susan retired from ResCare where she was a home manager and supervisor. She had previously worked for Applecreek Developmental Center for over 20 years. She was a member of Anchor Baptist Church. She was an avid reader and enjoyed having breakfast with Applecreek employees group.
Susan is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Daniel and Deanna Beadle; daughter and son-in-law, Kelly and Devin Williams; brothers, Michael (Becky) Graham and William (Theresa) Graham; grandchildren, Dylan Beadle, Devin, Deon, Darien and Kyden Williams. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roscoe (Bud) Pumphrey; brother, Thomas Graham and an infant brother.
Please wear masks and practice social distancing at all services. Funeral service will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Heitger Funeral Home - Massillon Chapel with Pastor Mark Jacobs officiating. Calling hours will be held prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. Burial to follow the service in Brookfield Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com
