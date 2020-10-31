Susan Niehaus
passed away on October 28, 2020 in North Canton, Ohio with her children by her side. Susan's love, faith, kindness and generosity of spirit radiated for 75 years. She had the unique gift of connecting with others and took great joy in giving of herself to brighten others' days. Frequently, her light would shine on others not just in those moments, but for the rest of their lives. Sue led a full and beautiful life. She was born in Wooster, Ohio and grew up in Columbus, Ohio. She attended St. Elizabeth Hospital School of Nursing in Dayton, Ohio, earning her nursing degree in 1966. It was during her time in Dayton that she met her husband of 30 years and love of her life, Thomas Niehaus, who preceded her in death. Together, Sue and Thom traveled the country, residing in Salt Lake City, Houston, and Kansas City before making their way back to Ohio, settling in North Canton. In addition to her nursing career, she shared ownership and operation of Chestnut Hill Gifts and Antiques of North Canton for several years, bringing smiles to everyone who came through those doors with her warmth and talents for decoration and design.
Along her journey, Sue raised four children with an unconditional love who survive her, Chris Niehaus (Karyn), Paige Spangler (Reg), Mandy Johnson (Steve), and Drew Niehaus (Sarah). Her greatest joy was her grandchildren, Michael (Dorothy), Zachary (Mary), Nathan, Nicholas, Sarah, Carly, Nora, Sidney, Mack, Cameron and Brennan and great-granddaughter, Emilia Sue. She is survived by her siblings Judy Wessel (Tom), Michael Snoddy and Patty LeBlanc, and preceded in death by brothers Tom Snoddy and Jerry Stanton. In addition to her family, Sue was blessed with an abundance of friends who she equally loved. She cherished the time spent with those friends over a good meal and lots of laughter.
Sue had a deep and meaningful faith and was a longtime, active and committed member of St. Paul Catholic Parish of North Canton.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 2nd at 10:00 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Parish of North Canton, Ohio. Friends and family can stream the service at https://boxcast.tv/view/niehaus-funeral-mass-595899
. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to either St. Paul Catholic Parish at www.stpaulncanton.org/give-online
or to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation at www.alzinfo.org/donate/donation_form/
.