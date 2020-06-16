Susan Portyrata
Susan Portyrata

Public calling hours will be held Tuesday, June 16, at the Arnold & Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home from 4-7 PM, private family callings hours will be Wednesday. A public Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, June 18 at 10 am in St. Paul Catholic Church with Rev. Marian Babjak officiating. Final resting place is Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, per Susan's wishes, please donate to the below listed cause, in Susan's name, which will help the families of children who have cancer. In Susan's memory we'll be donating all funds to St. Jude Children's Cancer Research Hospital. The donated amount will be matched, and a plaque will be displayed in her memory at St. Jude's. We'll share an image of the plaque to all contributors.

Donation Link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/susan-portyrata-memorial

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com

Arnold & Spiker-Foster-Shriver

330-455-0349

Published in The Repository on Jun. 16, 2020.
