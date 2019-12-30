|
|
Susan R. Beard
Susan passed away on December 28, 2019 after a recent battle with cancer. Born in Canton, she was the daughter of the late Russell and May (Smith) Lewers.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Gail Beard; brother, Leigh Lewers; sisters, Myra Schoonover, Carol Lindesmith. She is survived by her son David (Karen) Beard; daughter, Alice Sitzman; grandchildren, Erica (Keith) Baker and Jacob Sitzman; sister, Roberta Rosenbery; brother, Bill Lewers; many nieces and nephews, all of whom she dearly loved.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. at the Williams Funeral Home with Rev. Gary Smith officiating. There will be no calling hours. The family would like to thank the staff of the Glenwood Care Facility for the care Susan received while there. Those unable to attend may sign the online guestbook at www.dwilliamsfh.com.
WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME
AND CREMATION SERVICES
330-455-0387
Published in The Repository on Dec. 30, 2019