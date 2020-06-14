Susan R. (Bowen) Brittain
age 75, died Wednesday. She was a life resident of Canton, 1962 graduate of Glenwood High School and was a home health caregiver. Susan was very compassionate, kind and never met a stranger.
Survived by her daughters, Lisa (David) Hallaman and Debra (Matthew) Wilkerson; grandchildren, Brian Wilkerson and Nicholas and Emily Hallaman; brother, Gregory (Felicia) Bowen and longtime companion, David Duncan. Preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Dorothy Bowen.
Services are private with entombment in the North Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers donations be made to the Stark County Humane Society or the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be made to:
www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
age 75, died Wednesday. She was a life resident of Canton, 1962 graduate of Glenwood High School and was a home health caregiver. Susan was very compassionate, kind and never met a stranger.
Survived by her daughters, Lisa (David) Hallaman and Debra (Matthew) Wilkerson; grandchildren, Brian Wilkerson and Nicholas and Emily Hallaman; brother, Gregory (Felicia) Bowen and longtime companion, David Duncan. Preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Dorothy Bowen.
Services are private with entombment in the North Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers donations be made to the Stark County Humane Society or the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be made to:
www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 14, 2020.