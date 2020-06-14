Susan R. (Bowen) Brittain
Susan R. (Bowen) Brittain

age 75, died Wednesday. She was a life resident of Canton, 1962 graduate of Glenwood High School and was a home health caregiver. Susan was very compassionate, kind and never met a stranger.

Survived by her daughters, Lisa (David) Hallaman and Debra (Matthew) Wilkerson; grandchildren, Brian Wilkerson and Nicholas and Emily Hallaman; brother, Gregory (Felicia) Bowen and longtime companion, David Duncan. Preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Dorothy Bowen.

Services are private with entombment in the North Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers donations be made to the Stark County Humane Society or the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be made to:

www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell 330-456-7375)

Published in The Repository on Jun. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
