|
|
Susan R. Butler
Age 48, passed away on April 5, 2020. She was born in Canton on September 29, 1971 to Robert and Margaret Witts. Susan was kind to everyone. Whether she was conversing with the barista while waiting for her mocha cookie crunch, or participating in one of her many volunteer activities, Susan enjoyed interacting with others. She enjoyed the outdoors, despite her allergies, and was even able to witness a butterfly spread its wings for the first time. She will be dearly missed.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret. In addition to her father, Susan is survived by her daughter, Kristian (Adam) Anthony; son, Charles Boone; eight grandchildren; one brother; sister, Sheryl Witts-Mayle; and many friends.
In light of the national health crisis, there will be no services. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Reed Funeral Home
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Apr. 12, 2020