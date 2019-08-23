|
|
In Loving Memory of
Susan (Rich) Reed
08/23/1958 - 09/13/2012
It has been 7 years since we last Celebrated your Birthday with you when you were here on earth. But there is not a day that goes by that you are not in our Thoughts. You fought your Cancer for 6 years and then God was ready for you to go Home to him. Now we Remember the Day you were born and the life that we all shared with you and the Wonderful Person you were. We Will see you again some day in
Heaven. Until that day,
We will always have you in our Hearts.
Love Always and Forever Your Family and Friends
Published in The Repository on Aug. 23, 2019