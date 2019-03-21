|
|
Susan Swallen
Susan was born in Canton, Ohio and lived there most of her life. She moved to Bonita Springs, Fla. four years ago with her sister and brother in law. Susan graduated from Muskingum College and became a elementary school teacher. She taught in the Canton City School System for 26 years, mostly the 5th grade. Sue belonged to many clubs: PEO-AC, Canton Womans Club Evening Group, Delta Cappa Gamma, and Retired Teachers. She was an active member of Trinity United Church of Christ. In the past seven years Susan has had multiple medical problems, and was in a wheelchair, but continued to live a busy full life. She was always a real trouper and never complained. Everyone loved her and enjoyed being with her. We were always so blessed to have her in our lives.
During her life she enjoyed going out to eat, playing cards, traveling to elder hostels, and socializing with her many friends.
Susan is survived by her brother and sister in law, Ken and Pat Swallen; and her sister and brother in law, Sally and Tom Johnston. Nieces and nephews, Michelle and Todd Snyder, Ryan and Rhonda Swallen, Stacy and Dave Faber, and Mark and Amy Swallen. Surviving also are eight great nieces and nephews.
As per Susan's wishes there will be no services and she will be cremated. She will be missed by all who knew her and now will rest in peace. please visit, www.fullernaples.com.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 21, 2019