Susanna Kanney

Susanna Kanney Obituary
Susanna Kanney

73 of Massillon passed away on April 6, 2020 at the Aultman Compassionate Care Center. She was born May 3, 1946 in Canton the daughter of the late Wayne and Mabel Douglass. Susanna retired from Perry Local Schools. She was a member of Grace United Church of Christ, where she enjoyed singing in the choir for many years.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Scott Kanney and her sister, Shirley Powell. Susanna is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Cliff Beebe; and two grandsons, Matthew and Alex Beebe.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Her final place of rest will be at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Grace United Church of Christ, 933 Main St. W., Massillon, OH 44647. Condolences to the family may be left at Heitger.com

Published in The Repository on Apr. 7, 2020
