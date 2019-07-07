|
|
In Loving Memory
Susanne K. Scrima
June 14, 1956 –
July 7, 2014
Five years...…
We couldn't imagine five minutes, five hours,
five days, five weeks, five months without you
and yet here we are
at five years.
We miss you every minute of every day and
we are blessed to have so many amazing memories with you that we hold closely within our hearts.
Still very much loved,
still horribly missed.
Elaine, Heidi, Joanne, Ron, Joe, Andrea, Rossi, Rocco & of course Jakey
Published in The Repository on July 7, 2019