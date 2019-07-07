Home

Susanne K. Scrima

June 14, 1956 –

July 7, 2014







Five years...…

We couldn't imagine five minutes, five hours,

five days, five weeks, five months without you

and yet here we are

at five years.

We miss you every minute of every day and

we are blessed to have so many amazing memories with you that we hold closely within our hearts.



Still very much loved,

still horribly missed.

Elaine, Heidi, Joanne, Ron, Joe, Andrea, Rossi, Rocco & of course Jakey
Published in The Repository on July 7, 2019
