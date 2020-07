Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Susanne's life story with friends and family

Share Susanne's life story with friends and family

In Loving Memory



Susanne K. Scrima



June 14, 1956 –



July 7, 2014















Another year gone by.



They say it gets easier,



but it doesn't.



Still very much loved,



still horribly missed.







Elaine, Heidi, Joanne, Ron, Joe, Andrea, Rossi, Rocco & of course Jakey



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store