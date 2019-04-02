Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arnold Funeral Home
504 W. Maple St.
Hartville, OH 44632
(330) 877-9364
Resources
More Obituaries for SUSIE SOMMERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SUSIE SOMMERS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

SUSIE SOMMERS Obituary
Susie Sommers

age 73, of Hartville, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 31, 2019, after an extended illness. She was born in Suffield, OH, on March 16, 1946, to the late Joseph and Lydia (Wengerd) Sommers. She worked for Russ Uniform in Alliance and for the Whipple-Dale Workshops in Canton. Preceded in death by brother, Archie; sister-in-law, Laura Sommers; brother-in-law, Edward Maurer.

She is survived by her siblings: Ina (Melvin) Troyer, Allen Sommers, Frances Maurer; aunt, Susan Sommers; and nieces and nephews.

Calling hours are Wednesday 4-8 p.m. at Maple Grove Mennonite Church and Thursday prior to services 9:30-10 a.m. in the church. Funeral services are Thursday 10 a.m. in the church with Pastor Verle Brubaker officiating. Final resting place is Walnut Grove Cemetery.

Arnold, 330-877-9364

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now