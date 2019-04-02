|
|
Susie Sommers
age 73, of Hartville, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 31, 2019, after an extended illness. She was born in Suffield, OH, on March 16, 1946, to the late Joseph and Lydia (Wengerd) Sommers. She worked for Russ Uniform in Alliance and for the Whipple-Dale Workshops in Canton. Preceded in death by brother, Archie; sister-in-law, Laura Sommers; brother-in-law, Edward Maurer.
She is survived by her siblings: Ina (Melvin) Troyer, Allen Sommers, Frances Maurer; aunt, Susan Sommers; and nieces and nephews.
Calling hours are Wednesday 4-8 p.m. at Maple Grove Mennonite Church and Thursday prior to services 9:30-10 a.m. in the church. Funeral services are Thursday 10 a.m. in the church with Pastor Verle Brubaker officiating. Final resting place is Walnut Grove Cemetery.
Published in The Repository from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019