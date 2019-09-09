|
|
Suzanne R. Ziesmer Evans
80, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Windsor Medical Center, after a debilitating illness. Born in Massillon, Ohio, to Albert and Rose (Schupbach) Ziesmer, on September 5, 1939, Suzanne was the loving wife of Charles A. Evans for nearly 58 years. In addition to her husband, Suzanne is survived by her two daughters, Jennifer (Anthony) Maite of Grove City, OH, and Linda (James, Jr.) Mullinax of Uniontown, OH, her grandchildren, Kyle (Kalen) Maite, Kayla Mullinax, and Evan Mullinax, and her great-grandchild, Cameron Maite, as well as several brothers- and sisters-in-law and nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Albert Ziesmer, Jr.
Suzanne was a 1957 graduate of Massillon Jackson High School, employed by the Ohio Edison Company for sixteen years, and a long-standing member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Massillon. She loved to play the piano and graciously shared her talents by volunteering as the organist at St. Luke's Nursing Home. Sue was an avid seamstress, quilter, and knitter who was known far and wide for her distinctive Christmas stockings, sweaters, and afghans. She really delighted in crafts of all types but had a strong affinity for stained glass and ceramics. She especially enjoyed playing cards and spending time shopping and talking with her most cherished friend, Karen Bethel. Furthermore, Sue loved to travel and explore new locales, visiting all parts of the United States, as well as Iceland and Germany in recent years.
Throughout her life, Suzanne also lived in Westerville, OH, North Canton, OH, Gaffney, SC, and Bucyrus, OH before returning to Massillon in 1999. She was a family-oriented woman who devoted herself to her husband and children, as well as her church and community. She was part of the Welcome Wagon Committee, helping new residents acclimate after a move, and she found pleasure in fellowship with the women and youth in her church groups.
In spite of Suzanne's compassionate and vibrant nature, it is per her wishes that only immediate family and friends celebrate her life in a private memorial service at Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 10. Officiating the ceremony will be Pastor Mark Kreemer and Dr. Patty Long of St. Paul's, with interment immediately following at Rose Hill Cemetery in Massillon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 127 Cherry Rd NE, Massillon, OH 44646.
Paquelet Funeral Home
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Sept. 9, 2019