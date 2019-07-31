The Repository Obituaries
|
Services
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
7:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
SUZANNE SUE K. SPICER


1940 - 2019
SUZANNE SUE K. SPICER Obituary
Suzanne "Sue"

K. Spicer

79, of Massillon, passed away on July 27, 2019. She was born on July 19, 1940 in Massillon, to the late Charles and Dorothy (McGuire) Spicer.

Sue is survived by her brother, Rick Spicer; and was preceded in death by her

brothers: Terry, Tom, Tim

and Don Spicer.

The family will receive friends on Friday, August 2nd from 6-7 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. A celebration of Sue's life will follow at 7 p.m.

www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory; 330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on July 31, 2019
