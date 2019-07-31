|
|
Suzanne "Sue"
K. Spicer
79, of Massillon, passed away on July 27, 2019. She was born on July 19, 1940 in Massillon, to the late Charles and Dorothy (McGuire) Spicer.
Sue is survived by her brother, Rick Spicer; and was preceded in death by her
brothers: Terry, Tom, Tim
and Don Spicer.
The family will receive friends on Friday, August 2nd from 6-7 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. A celebration of Sue's life will follow at 7 p.m.
www.paquelet.com
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory; 330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on July 31, 2019