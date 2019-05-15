|
Suzette Marie (Jones) Keeney
age 69 of Canton, passed away peacefully in the Aultman Compassionate Care Center on Monday May 13, 2019. Born Nov. 25, 1949 in Massillon to late the Donald and Helen Ann (Gross) Jones. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Gregory Jones in 1964. She is survived by her husband, Ronald with whom she celebrated 46 years of marriage on March 24th; daughters, Linette Ruess, of Canton and Crystal (Thad) Kuharski, of Monaca, Pa; son, Gregory Keeney, of Parma, Ohio; grandchildren, Tyler (Samantha) Ruess, of Minot, Maine, Tony (Melanie Walent) Ruess, and Caitlyn Ruess, of Canton; and great-granddaughters, Paisley Nicole and Ryan Marie Ruess, of Minot, Maine. She also is survived by her twin brothers, Mike (MaryJo) Jones and Mark (Lynn) Jones, all of North Canton and numerous nieces and nephews, Ashley, Kayla, Matthew, Hannah and Luke and great nephew, Elliot. Suzette loved camping, fishing, playing cards, music, dancing and bowling. She worked at General Electric in Canton for nine years but was a homemaker with her children and grandchildren which were her passion.
Family and friends may join us at St Joan of Arc Catholic Church on Saturday May 18th at 10 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial with Father G. David Weikart as Celebrant. Entombment directly following at Calvary Cemetery. Following the Mass and entombment, a luncheon will be held at noon at John's Bar & Grill on Cleveland Ave in Canton where everyone is welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Aultman Compassionate Care Center, 2821 Woodlawn Ave. NW, Canton, OH 44708. Suzette's family is eternally grateful for the kindness and dignity offered her by the caregivers of The Legends of Massillon and Aultman Compassionate Care Center. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com
