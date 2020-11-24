1/
Sydelle Wax
Sydelle Wax

84 of North Canton, passed away peacefully at Bethany Nursing Home on Friday Nov. 20, 2020. A retired RN, Syd lived life on her terms, organized, strong, loving and loyal. She is preceded in death by her parents, Milton and Rose Balsam, of Newark, N.J.; brother and sister-in-law, Everett and Sandra Balsam, of Frederick, Md; and her husband of 44 years, Stephen M. Wax, of Canton. Sydelle, originally from Newark, N.J. took well to being transplanted to Ohio in 1976, and embracing life with gusto! Working her way up the nursing chain, to Director of Nursing. Bowling, playing cards, playing Scrabble, anything that mixed thinking and socializing. Her membership at Temple Israel, testament to her unstated faith in tradition.

Sydelle is survived by the lights of her life, her family: daughter, Amy (Jim) Humphrey of Canton; grandchildren, Preston Humphrey, of Canton; Devin Martin, of Pittsburgh, Pa., Michelle Martin (Zach Fredericks), of Wadsworth, Nathaniel Humphrey (Nichole Kiester) of Canton. Also three great-grandsons, Harrison Fredericks, Thomas Fredericks and Kody Humphrey. A special mention of her "other daughter" Barbara Fullerton, of Evansville, Ind.

A private graveside service was held at Northlawn Cemetery on Nov. 23, 2020, with Rabbi David Komerofsky officiating. Donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, or Michael J. Fox.org

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Arnold Funeral Home
