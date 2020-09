Or Copy this URL to Share

Sydney Brown



All calling hours and funeral services will be held at Macedonia Baptist Church, 221 Maple Street, Waynesburg Ohio 44688. Calling hours will be from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. Additional calling hours will be held on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. with funeral services following at 11 a.m. Mask and social distancing will be required. The repass will be held at HD's Place, 3010 Atlantic Blvd., Canton Ohio 44705.



