Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Saint Michael the Archangel Catholic Church
Sylvan George "Sid" Elmerick


1922 - 2020
Sylvan George "Sid" Elmerick Obituary
Sylvan "Sid" George Elmerick

went home to be with the Lord on January 13, 2020. Sylvan was born April 29, 1922, in Suffield, Ohio.

Preceded in death: Parents: Henry and Dora Elmerick, Brothers: Robert, Frances, John and Richard Elmerick and Sisters: Lucille Schaefer and Beatrice Jordan. Son: Mark Elmerick and Daughter: Patricia Lynn Elmerick. Granddaughters: Stephanie (Elmerick) Dennison and Jamie Elmerick. Survivors included Sisters: Ruth Horning, Agnes Taylor, Delores Pastore. Sons: Ralph (Regina) Elmerick, Christopher Elmerick, Daughters: Joyce Allen, Sandy (Dennis) Armstrong, Kathy (Steve) Geary. Grandchildren: Christopher Elmerick, Kelli Law, Leslie Candes, Jennifer Armstrong, Shelly Potsko, Shawn Allen, Jessie Elmerick and nine Great Grandchildren.

Sylvan was a Corporal in the Marine Corps during World War II. He retired from Monarch Rubber Company in Hartville, and was actively involved with the United Rubber Works Union. After retiring he devoted his time to Saint Michael the Archangel Catholic Church. He spent his final years at Saint Joseph Assisted Living. He had a serving heart, and loved helping others and expected no reward. Family and friends will meet on Friday at 10 a.m. at Saint Michael the Archangel Catholic Church for a Mass of Christian Burial with Father Zachary Coulter as celebrant. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Friends may call Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Saint Michael the Archangel Catholic Church. Condolences may be made to: www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Jan. 15, 2020
