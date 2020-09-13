1/1
SYLVESTER CLINTON "BUTCH" GOODWIN
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SYLVESTER's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sylvester "Butch" Clinton Goodwin

age 78, of Canton, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 7, 2020, after a lengthy illness. He was born in Clarksburg, WV, on May 22, 1942, to the late Charlie and Ellen Goodwin. He served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Hazelwood and retired from Aultman Hospital Canton as a key smith/maintenance. He enjoyed carpentry, classic cars, family boating/camping at Atwood Lake and always helping anyone in need.

In addition to his parents, Sylvester is preceded in death by two brothers, Robert and William; and sister, Charlotte Goodwin.

He is survived by his sister, Carol Strychalski (Goodwin) of Canton; children, Duane (Yvonne) Goodwin of Florida, Debbie Ritthaler of Michigan; former spouse, Mary Goodwin and her children: Mary Beth (Ken) Wallace of Canton, Tony (Kristine) Morales of Canton, and Jeff (Georgia) Morales of Canton; numerous grandchildren, and great grandchildren, as well as nieces and nephews.

There will be a public graveside service where in following Sylvester's wishes, he will be cremated and laid to rest at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens, 7920 Frank Ave. N.W., North Canton, OH 44720, on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. For those wishing to send condolences please visit:

www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Sunset Hills Memory Gardens
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 12, 2020
My condolences too his family. I work at Aultman Hospital and Butch was always a gentleman. He always ask everyone that he saw how’s your day going. He will truly be missed.
Tina Smith
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved