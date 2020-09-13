Sylvester "Butch" Clinton Goodwin
age 78, of Canton, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 7, 2020, after a lengthy illness. He was born in Clarksburg, WV, on May 22, 1942, to the late Charlie and Ellen Goodwin. He served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Hazelwood and retired from Aultman Hospital Canton as a key smith/maintenance. He enjoyed carpentry, classic cars, family boating/camping at Atwood Lake and always helping anyone in need.
In addition to his parents, Sylvester is preceded in death by two brothers, Robert and William; and sister, Charlotte Goodwin.
He is survived by his sister, Carol Strychalski (Goodwin) of Canton; children, Duane (Yvonne) Goodwin of Florida, Debbie Ritthaler of Michigan; former spouse, Mary Goodwin and her children: Mary Beth (Ken) Wallace of Canton, Tony (Kristine) Morales of Canton, and Jeff (Georgia) Morales of Canton; numerous grandchildren, and great grandchildren, as well as nieces and nephews.
There will be a public graveside service where in following Sylvester's wishes, he will be cremated and laid to rest at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens, 7920 Frank Ave. N.W., North Canton, OH 44720, on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. For those wishing to send condolences please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com
to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721