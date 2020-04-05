|
Sylvia A. Furlow
age 85, who was born on March 21, 1935 died Tuesday, March 31, 2020. She was a life resident of Canton, 1953 graduate of Lincoln High School and was a life member of Saint Joseph Catholic Church.
Preceded in death by her husband, James Furlow; parents, John and Margaret Ondak and sister, Dawn Salvino. Survived by her daughters, Nancy (William) Davis, Theresa (Philip) Gursky and Barbara Furlow; son, John Furlow; grandchildren, Jennifer (Brian) Gardner, James (Sarah) Gursky, Michele (Greg) Bobick, Michael (Sara) Davis, Mitchell Davis and Jessica, Abigail, Sarah and Emily Furlow; four great-grandchildren and a brother, Edward (Bernie) Ondak. The family would like to thank the staff at the Canton Christian home for their care.
Due to the COVID-19 virus a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held with burial in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Saint Joseph Catholic Church or the Canton Christian Home. Condolences may be made to:
www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Apr. 5, 2020