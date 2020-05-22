SYLVIA ALMA DIMMERLING
1926 - 2020
Sylvia Alma Dimmerling

93, of Sebring, OH, passed away on May 17, 2020 at Crandall Medical Center, Sebring, OH. She was born in Wheeling, WV, on September 19, 1926 to Valentine and Amelia (Schrimp) Martin. She loved her family and was an exceptional wife, mother and grandmother. So much so, many people considered Sylvia their surrogate mother. You could often find her in the kitchen baking pies or making treats, outside gardening or, relaxing on the swing with Chet by her side. She always had the biggest smiles and the best hugs.

Sylvia is survived by her husband of 75 years, Chester "Chet" Dimmerling; three grandchildren: Ann Moore Ciaverella, Angel Moore, Andrew (Spring) Dimmerling; four great grandchildren: Nathan and Nick Hoagland, Alexis and Scott Dimmerling; and daughter in-law, Janice Dimmerling. In addition to her parents, Sylvia was preceded in death by her three children: Sandra Moore, James and Rome Dimmerling; one grandchild, Scott Dimmerling; four sisters: Dorothy Burral, Mary Ryan, Thelma Perdue and Bernice Riester; and two brothers, Alvin and Wilbur Martin.

Per Sylvia's wishes, a cremation will take place with services held at a later date. Memorial contributions, in honor of Sylvia, may be made to St. Ann Catholic Church, 323 S. 15th Street, Sebring, OH 44672. Family would like to extend a special thank you to all the staff at Copeland Oaks and Crandall Medical Center for their care, compassion, and dedication. An online memorial can be viewed at: www.karlofh.com


Published in The Repository on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
