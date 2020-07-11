Sylvia Crowe Notmanage 93, passed away peacefully on July 9, 2020, after a period of declining health at Brewster Parke under the care of Hospice. Born March 13, 1927 in Maben, West Virginia, she was the daughter of Clara and Truman Crowe. She graduated from high school in Virginia and received her nursing degree in Nashville, Tennessee. Following her graduation, she moved to Ohio where she met her husband, Jack, with whom she shared 58 years of marriage and raised four children. In her career, she worked as an RN at Massillon City Hospital, Rose Lane Nursing Home and for Dr. A.R. Furnas. In 1976, she and Jack moved to Wellington, Florida where she continued to work as a utilization nurse until her retirement. When Jack passed away in 2007, she moved back to Massillon to live with her daughters but returned to Florida every winter to visit her sons. Sylvia was an accomplished seamstress and hat maker and an avid reader. She loved gardening, shopping, and her before-dinner glass of wine. She was most proud of her children and the families they created. Sylvia was a member of Grace UCC in Massillon and a Red Hats group where she was known as Madame Sew and Sew. She was a participant in the Harvard National Nurses Health Study since it began in 1976.Waiting to welcome her to Heaven, besides her parents and Jack, are her sister, Mary Ann Margrave and her grandson, Travis Notman. She leaves behind to mourn her passing: daughters, Michela (Pete) Paris and Jacci (Glen) Weirich both of Massillon, sons, Dennis (Gail) Notman of Royal Palm Beach and Toby (Vicki Chouris) Notman of West Palm Beach and grandchildren April (Ben Price) Paris, Tom (Renee) Weirich, Sara Notman,and Tim (Sarah) Weirich and sister Jerry Patt of Chelsea, MI. In addition, her family includes five great-grandchildren. Four nieces, two nephews and two great grandchildren whose birth she was looking forward to in a few months.According to her wishes, her body has been cremated and there are no public services. A family gathering to celebrate her life will be held at a later date. For those wishing to express their sympathy, we ask that you consider a donation to Mercy Hospice or Grace Church in Massillon. The family would like to thank the staff at Brewster Parke and Mercy Hospice for their care and compassion. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.