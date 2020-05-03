SYLVIA DELORES BOONE
1948 - 2020
Sylvia Delores Boone

age 71 of Malvern, passed away at Community Hospice Truman House on May 1, 2020. Sylvia was born in Canton, Ohio on May 27, 1948 to Richard Jones, Sr. and Onalee Schrott. Sylvia worked as a cashier for Kmart for 33 years. She was also a bus driver and aide for Minerva Local Schools for 10 years.

Sylvia is survived by her husband, Gary Boone of Malvern; and a sister, Ethel Petrovich of Columbus. In addition to her parents, Sylvia was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Jones, Jr.

Funeral service will be held at Deckman Bartley Funeral Home, 434 West Main Street, Malvern, Ohio, on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Celebrant Kevin O'Brien officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Deckman Bartley Funeral Home. All of the current social distancing and building occupancy rules will be observed. Face masks will be available for those who desire them. Following cremation, burial will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery. Friends may express their condolences on our website:

www.bartleyfuneralhome.com

Published in The Repository on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
5
Visitation
5:00 - 8:00 PM
Deckman Bartley Funeral Home
MAY
6
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Deckman Bartley Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Deckman-Bartley Funeral Home - Malvern
434 West Main Street
Malvern, OH 44644
(330) 863-0441
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss. Sylvia was such a nice person. Worked with her at Minerva Local Schools. God bless you all
Tracy Evans
Coworker
Gary, I am so sorry to hear of the loss of your wife, Sylvia. And to all who knew and loved her, may it help to know that I and many others are thinking of you.
Carolyn Russ
Family
Gary and family. I am truly sorry to hear about the passing of your wife, Sylvia. My thoughts are with you. Love you.
Judy Russ
Family
Sylvia will be greatly missed. She was not only a Wonderful person but a Wonderful neighbor. We lived across the street from her and Gary for 17 years. We have so many fond memories, cookouts sitting on the porch drinking ice tea and talking and laughing. She had such a sense of humor that was wonderful. She will be greatly missed but know she's in a better place. We Love you Sylvia and fly high our angel. Jim, Bev and Jaime ❤❤
Jim Williams
Neighbor
I'm so sorry to hear of Sylvia's passing. My heart goes out to Gary and her family and friends during this difficult time.
Love, Jean Leggio-Russ
Jean Leggio
Family
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bartley Funeral Home
