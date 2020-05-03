Sylvia Delores Booneage 71 of Malvern, passed away at Community Hospice Truman House on May 1, 2020. Sylvia was born in Canton, Ohio on May 27, 1948 to Richard Jones, Sr. and Onalee Schrott. Sylvia worked as a cashier for Kmart for 33 years. She was also a bus driver and aide for Minerva Local Schools for 10 years.Sylvia is survived by her husband, Gary Boone of Malvern; and a sister, Ethel Petrovich of Columbus. In addition to her parents, Sylvia was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Jones, Jr.Funeral service will be held at Deckman Bartley Funeral Home, 434 West Main Street, Malvern, Ohio, on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Celebrant Kevin O'Brien officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Deckman Bartley Funeral Home. All of the current social distancing and building occupancy rules will be observed. Face masks will be available for those who desire them. Following cremation, burial will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery. Friends may express their condolences on our website:Deckman-Bartley330-863-0441