R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Dennison
26 Grant St.
Dennison, OH 44621
(740)922-1970
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Dennison
26 Grant St.
Dennison, OH 44621
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Dennison
26 Grant St.
Dennison, OH 44621
View Map
Sylvia Dodez Obituary
Sylvia Dodez 1921-2019

97, of Navarre, formerly of Massillon, passed away at her home on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Born September 8, 1921 in Madison County, Ky., she was a daughter of the late William and Lula Jane (Sexton) King. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Robert H. "Red" Young; second husband, Orin S. Dodez; daughter, Beverly Brain; four siblings; and four half-siblings.

Sylvia was a retired seamstress who had worked at Applecreek State Hospital for a number of years. She is survived by her dear friend, Evelyn Jones, with whom she had resided; stepson, Orin Dodez, Jr.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services, officiated by Deacon Lyn Houze, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 5, at the R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Interment will follow in Uhrichsville's Union Cemetery. Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice.

R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc.

(740) 922-1970

www.lindseyfh.com
Published in The Repository on June 1, 2019
