|
|
Sylvia E. (Cormany) Arman
96, passed peacefully on Monday, March 30, 2020. Sylvia was born May 22, 1923, to the late William and Ivy (Wetzel) Cormany. She loved cooking for family dinners and everything she cooked was delicious, but her baked chicken and pies were the best. She loved crocheting and doing quilts with her sister. An avid crocheter, her children and grandchildren have the many afghans she created, as well as the hand sewn calendars and Christmas tree ornaments. Sylvia enjoyed gardening, especially growing roses. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence; son, Keith; brother, Marion Cormany; sisters, Goldie Eberly, Pearl Cavitt and Myrtle North.
Sylvia is survived by three children: Pam (Dan) Wigglesworth, Terry (Sherry) Arman and Greg (Jan) Arman; three grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Private graveside services will be held at Newmans Creek Cemetery, North Lawrence, with Rev. Roderick Grabski officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Drive, "E", Green, OH 44685.
www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com
Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356
Published in The Repository on Apr. 2, 2020