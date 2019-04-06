|
Sylvia Lokia McGee 2005-2019
14, born Feb. 21, 2005 passed away March 30, 2019 unexpectedly.
A celebration of Sylvia's life will be April 8, 2019 at Zion's Temple Church of God, 1023 Whipple Ave. NW, Canton, Ohio 44708. Calling hours are 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Service at 12 p.m. Sylvia will be laid to rest at Northlawn Cemetery. Condolences and donations may be sent to 1367 Stark Ave. SW, Canton, OH 44706.
Entrusted to Minnifield Funeral Home,
1342 Cleveland Ave. NW, Canton, OH 44703.
216-408-8031 or 330-546-0234
Published in The Repository on Apr. 6, 2019
