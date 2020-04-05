The Repository Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home
4817 Cleveland Ave., N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
330-455-0349
Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia Peters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia Lulu Peters

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sylvia Lulu Peters Obituary
Sylvia Lulu Peters

Age 81, of North Canton, passed away early Friday. She was born in Canton to the late Donald and Penelope (Anastis) Philpott. Sylvia loved to travel and collect spoons from everywhere she visited, she was also a collector of Wade figurines. She enjoyed being a Girl Scout Leader for many years. She was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, David Glyn Peters, Sr. in 2015. Sister, Janice Edwards in 2019. Sylvia is survived by her children, David Glyn, Jr. (Barbara) Peters, Diana Lynn (Gregory) Sweitzer, Joyce Anne (Robert) Reolfi and Jeffrey Scot Peters; nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren; sister, Rebecca "Becky" (James) Klotz.

Services will be private for the family; a celebration of Sylvia's life will be held at a later date. You may sign the guest book at: arnoldfuneralhome.com.

Arnold & Spiker-Foster-Shriver

330-455-0349
Published in The Repository on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sylvia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home
Download Now