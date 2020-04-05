|
Sylvia Lulu Peters
Age 81, of North Canton, passed away early Friday. She was born in Canton to the late Donald and Penelope (Anastis) Philpott. Sylvia loved to travel and collect spoons from everywhere she visited, she was also a collector of Wade figurines. She enjoyed being a Girl Scout Leader for many years. She was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, David Glyn Peters, Sr. in 2015. Sister, Janice Edwards in 2019. Sylvia is survived by her children, David Glyn, Jr. (Barbara) Peters, Diana Lynn (Gregory) Sweitzer, Joyce Anne (Robert) Reolfi and Jeffrey Scot Peters; nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren; sister, Rebecca "Becky" (James) Klotz.
Services will be private for the family; a celebration of Sylvia's life will be held at a later date. You may sign the guest book at: arnoldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 5, 2020