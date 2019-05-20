The Repository Obituaries
|
Spidell Funeral Homes, Inc. - Brewster Chapel
209 Chestnut Street, N.W.
Brewster, OH 44613
(330) 767-3737
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Sylvia M. Kerby Obituary
Sylvia M. Kerby

82, of Dalton, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Aultman Hospital in Canton. She was born in Stark County on Dec. 21, 1936 to the late Monroe and Helen E. Slabaugh and married Kenneth Kerby on Sept. 11, 1959. She is survived by a son, Dwight (Tammy) Kerby of Beach City; grandchildren, Timothy (Amy) Kerby and Marisa Kerby; great-grandchildren, Jaeden and Evelyn; a sister, Alice (Lloyd) Hershey of Kidron; brothers, Glenn (Kay) Slabaugh of Venice, Fla., Norman (Leona) Slabaugh of Hartville, David (Mary) Slabaugh of Grove City and Mark (Diana) Slabaugh of Canton; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; and a sister, Ruby Miller.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the Spidell Funeral Home in Brewster with Pastor Joseph Stephani officiating. Burial will follow in the Union Lawn Cemetery in Navarre. Friends may call on Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. prior to services at the funeral home.

Published in The Repository on May 20, 2019
