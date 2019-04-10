Home

Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
Riverside National Cemetery
Riverside, CA
Sylvia (Clarke) Sommer 1932-2019

was born January 12, 1932, in Canton, Ohio and passed away peacefully on April 4, 2019, in Riverside, Calif.

Sylvia is survived by her daughter Deborah Sommer Denton and son-in-law Eric Denton; daughter-in-law Deborah Arnold; sister Marjorie Cottrill; brothers Kenneth Clarke, and David Clarke; three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Willis Jackson Sommer, her son Gary Sommer, grandson Dustin Sommer and sister Nancy Fehlman.

Sylvi loved her family well. She was a faithful friend, served the community through her church, and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Services will be held at Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside, Calif. on Tuesday, April 9, at 9:30 a.m. In liew of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Central Community Christian Fellowship at 5623 Arlington Ave. Riverside, CA 92504.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 10, 2019
