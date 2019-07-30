Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Tammy Dornberger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tammy Bennett Dornberger


1965 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tammy Bennett Dornberger Obituary
Tammy Bennett Dornberger

1965-2019

age 53, born Nov. 9, 1965, passed away peacefully on July 24, 2019 after an extended illness. She was a 1984 graduate of Tusky Valley High School.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Irene Bennett; and brother-in-law, Jim Barton. She is survived by her children, Ashley and Adam Dornberger; her granddaughter, Ashaila Moore; sisters: Patricia Barton, Jean (Clifford) Parsons, Cindy Ray; extended family and beloved friend, Gary Mosberger.

Tammy was a kind, loving person always willing to lend a helping hand. She once drove 45 minutes to get a spider for her sister. She loved roses, summertime, her pets, her children and granddaughter. She enjoyed the outdoors, reading, listening to music, and most of all spending time with family. She will be missed dearly by her loved ones.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Repository on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tammy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.