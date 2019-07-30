|
Tammy Bennett Dornberger
1965-2019
age 53, born Nov. 9, 1965, passed away peacefully on July 24, 2019 after an extended illness. She was a 1984 graduate of Tusky Valley High School.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Irene Bennett; and brother-in-law, Jim Barton. She is survived by her children, Ashley and Adam Dornberger; her granddaughter, Ashaila Moore; sisters: Patricia Barton, Jean (Clifford) Parsons, Cindy Ray; extended family and beloved friend, Gary Mosberger.
Tammy was a kind, loving person always willing to lend a helping hand. She once drove 45 minutes to get a spider for her sister. She loved roses, summertime, her pets, her children and granddaughter. She enjoyed the outdoors, reading, listening to music, and most of all spending time with family. She will be missed dearly by her loved ones.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Repository on July 30, 2019