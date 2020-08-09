1/
TAMMY S. KLINGELHOFFER
1957 - 2020
Tammy S.

Klingelhoffer

Age 62, of Mineral City, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Born September 9, 1957, in Canton, a daughter of the late Thom and Doris (Baum) Farber.

Survived by her husband, John Klingelhoffer; one sister and brother-in-law, Delores and Charles Saunders; and one brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Nancy Farber.

According to her wishes, following cremation there will be no services. The Finefrock-Gordon Funeral home in Magnolia is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at:

www.gordonfuneralhomes.com

Gordon (330)866-9425

Published in The Repository on Aug. 9, 2020.
