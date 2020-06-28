Tarice Latrea Sanders Jr., aka Jr.27, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 20, 2020. He was born on July 19, 1992 in Canton, Ohio to Tarice Latrea Sanders Sr. and Latisha Dillon. He graduated from McKinley High School and enjoyed playing sports. Jr. was an old soul who loved everything about being a father.He is preceded in death by his grandpa, Lloyd Dansby; grandmas whom he loved dearly, Sarah Dillon and Diane Sanders; uncle Floyd Dansby. He is survived by his grandfather Louis Sanders and grandmother Myrtle Dillon; three beautiful children, daughters, Markehsa Burkhardt and Aleena Sanders; son, Malachi Sanders; sisters, Maurazia Sugggs, Jaden Barrino, and Tra'Rese Sanders; and brothers, Colins Sanders and Channen Sanders. He also leaves to cherish a host of aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins and his loving girlfriend, Tateana Foster. His family knows that he would also like to acknowledge two special friends who preceded him in death - Kayleesha Martin and Devaughn Merriweather.Visitation at 11 a.m. and services will be held at 12 noon on Wednesday, July 1st, 2020 at Trinity Gospel Temple located at 1612 Tuscarawas St W. Canton, Ohio 44708. The repast will follow at HD's Place - 3010 Atlantic Blvd NE Canton, Ohio 44705.