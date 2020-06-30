Tarice Latrea (aka Jr.) Sanders Jr.
Tarice Latrea Sanders Jr.,

aka Jr.

Visitation at 11 a.m. and services will be held at 12 noon on Wednesday, July 1st, 2020 at Trinity Gospel Temple located at 1612 Tuscarawas St W. Canton, Ohio 44708. The repast will follow at HD's Place - 3010 Atlantic Blvd NE Canton, Ohio 44705.


Published in The Repository on Jun. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rhoden Memorial Home, Inc.
729 Cherry Avenue NE
Canton, OH 44702
(330) 455-7944
