TARYN WARE
1959 - 2020
Taryn Ware

60, passed away suddenly on August 7, 2020. Taryn was born on August 19, 1959, to the late Ralph "Harley" Ware, Jr. and the late Laura Ware. She attended Franklin Elementary School, Jones Junior Middle School, Washington High School and the Akron University. Taryn was employed by Stark County Jobs and Family Services for nineteen years and previously in the restaurant industry for 25 years. Taryn was an avid sports fan, especially the Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Indians and Ohio State University Football. Another favorite pastime was shopping.

She is survived by her sisters, Lynn Ware of Massillon, OH and Tracy Ware of Laurel, MD; best friend, Joseph Beres; and a host of other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Gary Pope.

Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at:

www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

330-833-3222

Published in The Repository on Aug. 14, 2020.
