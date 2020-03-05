Home

Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Church
2952 Edison St N.W.
Uniontown , OH
TAYLOR GLEN HERCHIK

TAYLOR GLEN HERCHIK Obituary
Taylor Glen

Herchik

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Semper Fi Association, Box 555193, Camp Pendleton, CA 92055-5193 or by donating on line to Semperfifund.org

A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Holy Spirit Church, 2952 Edison St N.W., Uniontown Ohio, 44685 at 11:00 a.m. All arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Newcomer Funeral Home, Akron. To leave a special message for the family, please visit: www.NewcomerAkron.com

Newcomer Funeral Home, 330-784-3334
Published in The Repository on Mar. 5, 2020
