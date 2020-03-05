|
|
Taylor Glen
Herchik
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Semper Fi Association, Box 555193, Camp Pendleton, CA 92055-5193 or by donating on line to Semperfifund.org
A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Holy Spirit Church, 2952 Edison St N.W., Uniontown Ohio, 44685 at 11:00 a.m. All arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Newcomer Funeral Home, Akron. To leave a special message for the family, please visit: www.NewcomerAkron.com
Newcomer Funeral Home, 330-784-3334
Published in The Repository on Mar. 5, 2020