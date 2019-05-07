Home

Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
Taylor R. Pullin


1995 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Taylor R. Pullin Obituary
Taylor R. Pullin 1995-2019

Age 23, of Canton passed away Sunday May 5, 2019. She was born November 4, 1995 in Canton and was a 2014 graduate of Canton South High School. Taylor was employed by Shearers Foods, Navarre and enjoyed playing video games.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Tom and Rosie Pullin. Taylor is survived by her mother and step-father, Hope and Larry Baker; father and step-mother, Jeff and Lori Pullin; one sister, Morgan Pullin; step-sister, Julianne Baker; step-brother, Ryan Baker; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and good friends.

Private family services will be conducted in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Repository on May 7, 2019
